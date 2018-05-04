06/05/2018 Carmody Groarke, Two Pavilions in East Sussex, United Kingdom

+ Zoom Photos: Johan Dehlin La firma londinense liderada por Kevin Carmody y Andy Groarke recibió el encargo de diseñar dos volúmenes para ampliar el espacio habitable de una casa unifamiliar ubicada en un entorno rural del condado de Sussex del Este, al sudeste de Inglaterra. Por un lado, se transforma una antigua granja de ladrillo del siglo XVIII en un estudio que incorpora elementos de acero cortén en sus cerramientos. Por el otro, se levanta una construcción de nueva planta, en hormigón y con interiores de madera de roble reciclada, destinada a alojar a invitados, que incluye un dormitorio, un baño y una cocina pequeña. Con sólo una ventana que enmarca las vistas a un lago artificial, este último pabellón tiene un acceso subterráneo de 40 metros, revestido de acero, que conecta con la vivienda principal. Londres: restaurante temporal de Carmody Groarke

AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.