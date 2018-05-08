Vaillo+Irigaray, Galar, Vélaz, Refurbishment and Extension of a Psychiatric Center (Spain)

A group of abandoned pavilions built in the 19th century in Pamplona, Navarre, is the starting point of a project which has refurbished them while raising a series of volumes to form a psychiatric and geriatric center. Both the renovation and the new constructions were carried out with structural concrete, in such a way that the entire complex functions like a huge beam. To strike up a dialogue with the old pavilions, the concrete is given the color of the mortar with which the stones are joined to the bricks. In addition, the arched geometry of the preexisting buildings has been engraved on the new facades. With the passage of time, and depending on the direction that each block faces as well as towards where the winds blow and how strong they are, the new concrete elements are expected to darken, taking on a patina that will make them blend into the architectural environment they are now a part of. The restoral of the geometry of the arches and the color used to dye the concrete, taken from the mortar used in the preexisting buildings, make it possible to

strike up a dialogue

between new and old.