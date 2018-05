(empty) Wednesday, May 09, 2018 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 09/05/2018 Inaugurado en Copenhague el edificio Blox de OMA Photo: Rasmus Hjortshoj

The project creates new links between these areas, respecting traffic at street level and establishing overpasses and underpasses so that pedestrians can enjoy the different uses of the building. The Bryghusprojektet consists of a mix of homes, offices, shops, restaurants and new headquarters of the DAC (Danish Architecture Center). The section of the building emerges from the heaping of rectangular prisms, making the interaction with other elements of the program easier, and creating dynamic facades with a fragmented volumetry that adapts to the conditions of the environment in each orientation. The location of the project – alongside historic monuments like Christiansborg Palace and many other bold, contemporary interventions – defines its exterior image, which highlights the abstract character of the geometry so as not to impose itself on the context. The facades are closed with glass and metallic latticeworks, letting the building open up to different views of Copenhagen's waterfront.