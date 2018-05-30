Arquitectura Viva
Wednesday, May 30, 2018
30/05/2018

Lanza Atelier opens New Work in SF MoMA (San Francisco)

  
Hasta el 29 de julio, el San Francisco Museum of Modern Art acoge una exposición dedicada al estudio de arquitectura Lanza, basado en Ciudad de México y fundado en 2015 por la española Isabel Abascal y el mexicano Alessandro Arienzo. En la muestra están expuestos tres proyectos que varían en tamaño, desde mobiliario hasta obras públicas a gran escala. Mesa Nómada (2017), donde el visitante experimenta con su propio cuerpo en relación con una serie de trece mesas con diferentes alturas, que varían desde los 60 centímetros hasta los 1,20 metros. La obra S/N (sin número) (2017) convierte los ‘Módulos de Seguridad y Participación Ciudadana’ —estructuras construidas en Ciudad de México en la década de 1980 para vigilar a los vecindarios— en instalaciones urbanas útiles. Finalmente, Shared Structures (2017) es un proyecto realizado en colaboración con Fernanda Canales sobre la vivienda colectiva que analiza gráficamente el proceso de densificación de algunas ciudades y compara algunos de los edificios residenciales más representativos del siglo XX.
