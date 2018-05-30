30/05/2018 Kengo Kuma, Museo de la Historia Marítima en Saint-Malo (Francia) L’Autre Image

Al noreste de la región francesa de Bretaña, en la emblemática ciudad de Saint-Malo, el estudio japonés de Kengo Kuma ha resultado ganador del concurso internacional para construir el Museo de Historia Marítima.



El proyecto está situado en el muelle Duguay-Trouin, en el exterior de las murallas. La propuesta otorga al edificio la condición de articulación entre la ciudad antigua y los nuevos distritos, al tiempo, que aprovecha la oportunidad para convertir el museo en un contrapunto de atracción y establecer un equilibrio con el ‘intramuros’. En oposición a las fortificaciones ancladas en la roca, el nuevo volumen se abre al territorio y utiliza los voladizos para transmitir sensación de movimiento y dinamismo, como si fuese un barco con vistas al horizonte.



La forma arquitectónica se inspira en las tipologías portuarias y, evocando los silos existentes, tres volúmenes longitudinales superpuestos adoptan una forma vertical y compacta. Con vistas panorámicas desde los espacios de exposición, el museo se complementa con el esfuerzo de crear espacios flexibles que pueden evolucionar a lo largo del tiempo para absorber nuevas colecciones y distintas prácticas. Una piel de zinc de tonos claros captura la luz natural, refleja el agua y el cielo, y evita la impresión de volumen masivo, favoreciendo la imagen de fachada ligera que contrasta con el cálido interior de madera.

