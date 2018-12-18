(empty) Tuesday, December 18, 2018 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 18/12/2018 Masters of International Architecture Photo: Duccio Malagamba

The Arquia/maestros documentary collection – which since 2014 has been building testimony of the life and work of some of the great architects of our times through interviews conducted by Luis Fernández-Galiano, director of the endeavor – now explores for the first time, in its fourth round, the careers and biographies of three masters born outside Spain. For the international launch, the publication will be available in Spanish, Portuguese, and English, and the interviews will be accessed online.



The first set of the collection paid tribute to Oriol Bohigas (1925), Rafael Moneo (1937), and Juan Navarro Baldeweg (1939); the second honored Antonio Fernández Alba (1927), Manuel Gallego (1936), and Ricardo Bofill (1939); and the third shone the limelight on Antonio Lamela (1926-2017), Federico Correa (1924), and Antonio Vázquez de Castro (1929). Now, however, the frontiers of the project are stretched to bring into the fold three non-Spanish holders of the Pritzker Prize: Álvaro Siza Vieira (1933), Eduardo Souto de Moura (1952), and Renzo Piano (1937).



The Portuguese master Álvaro Siza took on a rare aura of timelessness through a personal language that drinks from poetry and sculpture. His compatriot Eduardo Souto de Moura combines the abstract excellence of his early works with the freedom of form that continues to mark him. Finally, the Italian Renzo Piano relies on technical perfection and technological innovation to express himself through light and lightness.



As we did with the first three trios of interviews, here we complement the fourth hatching with the printing of the three articles that Luis Fernández-Galiano has written for the series, the structure of each of which is organized with an introductory paragraph and five more coursing the architect's trajectory.