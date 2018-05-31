Arquitectura Viva
Thursday, May 31, 2018
Felipe Assadi, H House in Zapallar (Chile)

 
Una estructura de hormigón, con voladizos de hasta 7 metros compensados entre sí y planta libre, enmarca las vistas al mar en la comuna de Zapallar, en la región chilena de Valparaíso. Concebido para ‘habitar la estructura’, el proyecto de Felipe Assadi parte desde arriba con dos vigas de hormigón armado de 41 m de largo y 1,40 de alto que rigidizan el conjunto y suponen la columna vertebral de la que cuelgan las losas de los dos pisos de la vivienda. Estas superficies horizontales se encuentran finalmente con un zócalo semienterrado que encierra las habitaciones de invitados del nivel inferior. La planta de acceso, en cambio, tan solo queda cerrada por una de sus fachadas, abriéndose completamente por su frente oeste. En este piso se sitúan las áreas más públicas y el dormitorio principal. Finalmente, las comunicaciones verticales se trasladan al exterior de la vivienda, frente a la piscina, también en voladizo.
