24/05/2018 José Manuel Ballester, ‘Variaciones a partir de Malevich’ en Ivorypress

+ Zoom © Variaciones a partir de Malevich, José Manuel Ballester, 2017 © Variaciones a partir de Malevich 2, José Manuel Ballester, 2017

© Variaciones a partir de Malevich 3, José Manuel Ballester, 2017

© Variaciones a partir de Malevich 4, José Manuel Ballester

© Variaciones a partir de Malevich 5, José Manuel Ballester

© Variaciones a partir de Malevich 6, José Manuel Ballester

© Variaciones a partir de Malevich 8, José Manuel Ballester

© Variaciones a partir de Malevich 1, José Manuel Ballester

© Variaciones a partir de Malevich 7, José Manuel Ballester

Del 24 de mayo al 21 de julio, Ivorypress presenta la segunda exposición individual del artista José Manuel Ballester: ‘Variaciones a partir de Malevich’. Para esta muestra, el pintor y fotógrafo madrileño ha desarrollado una serie de variaciones basadas en una obra titulada Composición Suprematista de Kazimir Malévich. Resultado de años de investigación, las combinaciones resultantes de los once elementos geométricos que configuran la obra original generan las diferentes composiciones abstractas, en un juego de atracción o repulsión en relación con su posición espacial, forma y cromatismo. Desde una captura que él mismo tomó de la obra original, Ballester ha tratado digitalmente estas fotografías impresas sobre un lienzo de lino. La serie está dividida en dos grupos: por un lado, el desarrollo a partir del original sobre un fondo blanco; por el otro, se repite el mismo trabajo sobre un fondo negro. De esta manera, Ballester invita al espectador a considerar el rico potencial que hay escondido tanto en esta obra como en cualquier obra de arte. ‘Museos en blanco’, José Manuel Ballester at Ivorypress

