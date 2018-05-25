Arquitectura Viva
Archi-Union Architects, In Bamboo Pavilion in Dao Ming Town, Chongzhou (China)

  
Los densos bosques de bambú cercanos a Daoming Town, en la ciudad de Chongzhou, dentro de la provincia china de Sichuan, proporcionan el material que supone la principal fuente de ingresos para su comunidad y que tradicionalmente reúne a familiares y amigos para tejerlo. En este contexto y entendiendo la necesidad paralela de mirar hacia el futuro, el estudio de Shanghái Archi-Union, liderado por Philip F. Yuan, diseñó un centro comunitario —con salas expositivas y de conferencias, y zonas de reunión y eventos— que combina técnicas constructivas vernáculas y la industrialización prefabricada. El bambú tejido se utiliza aquí en la fachada como revestimiento protector. El edificio curvo presenta una cubierta entrelazada con la forma del símbolo de infinito, compuesta por tejas grisáceas de producción local y soportada mayoritariamente por una ligera estructura prefabricada de acero. La construcción rural se levanta en dos parcelas adyacentes, no coincidentes. En cada una se dibujó un círculo, unidos en planta respetando los árboles circundantes. En el interior, los espacios fluidos están organizados en torno a dos patios. Utilizando la construcción de madera estructural prefabricada digitalmente se pudo aprovechar al máximo el material y aumentar la velocidad de la instalación con piezas precisas. El proyecto requirió un mes para la prefabricación de los componentes de madera en el taller y 52 días de ensamblaje en el sitio. 
