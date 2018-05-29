Arquitectura Viva
Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List
+
AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications
29/05/2018

Vatican Chapels at Biennale di Venezia

  
The Vatican is participating in the Venice Architecture Biennale, for the first time ever, with a proposal that is an updating of the old theme of religious propaganda, using a series of ten chapels designed by signature architects that are scattered within a wooded area on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore like stations of a contemporary Way of the Cross, and drawing inspiration from Asplund’s renowned Woodland Chapel, a replica of which has been constructed. The Holy See Pavilion is being curated by Francesco Dal Co, who has invited ten architects of note, imposing no conditions on their creativity other than that they address two essential liturgical functions: to allow reading of the Scriptures, and to provide an altar for the celebration of the Eucharist.

The Spanish team Flores & Prats, the Portuguese Souto de Moura, the Paraguayan Javier Corvalán, the Brazilian Carla Juaçaba, and the Chilean Smiljan Radic are among those who have been invited to take part in the event, although there is no doubt that the most prominent figure is Norman Foster, whose pavilion presents three concatenated crosses and has taken the form of a delicate tensegrity structure clad with wooden lattices.

Dal Co’s Vatican chapels – which are perhaps an architectural expression of the new winds blowing through the Holy See of late – will probably be the most talked about feature of the 16th Venice Architecture Biennale, curated by the Irish firm Grafton Architecture under the title ‘Freespace’ and open from 26 May to 25 November.
Pabellón de España en la Bienal de Arquitectura de Venecia
Galería fotográfica: XVI Bienal de Arquitectura de Venecia
AV Monografías 205 - JØRN UTZON AV Monographs
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva 204 - CULTURE IN THE GULF Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos 86 - MVRDV AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.
;
Editorial Arquitectura Viva SL - Calle de Aniceto Marinas, 32 - E-28008 Madrid, España - Ph: (+34) 915 487 317 - Fax: (+34) 915 488 191 - AV@ArquitecturaViva.com - Latest News in RSS