Arquitectura Viva
Friday, August 03, 2018
18/08/2018

The H-Line Hat by Zaha Hadid Architects

 

The Friends of the High Line recently hosted the High Line’s first Hat Party, occasion for which Zaha Hadid Architects designed a hat using 3D technology and inspired by the studio’s own 520 West 28th Street tower by the elevated park. The party is organized to raised funds that will be devoted to the maintenance and activity of a park around which projects signed by international architects keep going up.

Zaha Hadid designs new purses for Perrin Paris
Zaha Hadid Architects, 520 West 28th in New York
