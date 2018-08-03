19/08/2018 Paredes Pedrosa, instalación en la Bienal de Arquitectura de Venecia

+ Zoom Foto: Luis Asín Foto: Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Fotos: Luis Asín

Dibujos: Paredes Pedrosa Arquitectos

Texto de Paredes Pedrosa



El sueño del espacio produce formas.

Arquitectura es el arte de diseñar y construir edificios. Su forma es la respuesta material a un programa a través de la construcción y lo que llamamos espacio es lo que existe entre esa construcción, un hecho físico, y las ideas que justifican la arquitectura. Cuando ese espacio, intangible e ingrávido, supera lo estrictamente necesario y expresa la belleza de lo útil, surge el espacio libre (freespace) que alimenta la Arquitectura.



Freespace se habita por personas, pero puede ser definido por la luz, el tiempo o el sonido, herramientas fundamentales en el diseño del proyecto. Cualquier espacio es siempre percibido desde un “dentro” y tiene un claro carácter cóncavo, porque son sólidos los que lo definen y condicionan.



Nuestra propuesta indaga sobre la condición “convexa” que el espacio tendría si fuera un sólido imaginario que puede “ser visto desde fuera”. Freespace se representa aquí como la homotecia espacial entre las superficies envolventes de su espacio convexo (solidspace) y la del espacio cóncavo (voidspace) de seis de edificios públicos. Se analizan con este método seis proyectos, en los que el sonido, la luz o el tiempo son determinantes para dimensionar y configurar sus freespace interior y, nos preguntamos si encontraríamos en estas nuevas formas otras arquitecturas independientes de las que las han producido. Photo Gallery: 16th Venice Architecture Biennale Spanish Pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2018

