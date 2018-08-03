Arquitectura Viva
Friday, August 03, 2018
RCR Arqutiectes, Waalse Krook Mediatheque in Ghent (Belgium)

  
The new media library located in Ghent’s historic center presents a stack of horizontal slabs in what is a highly flexible volume. The ground floor is actually two levels: that of the canals and that of the footbridges crossing them. The program basically unfolds in the intermediate stories, which include the East Flanders Heritage Library, the regional library, the central catalog of all the libraries of the province, and a space for new media. The offices are on the fifth floor, crowning the building. On the facade, horizontal metal louvers protect the building from sunlight. The urban scale of the work and the variety of its public spaces contribute to the revitalization of the neighborhood: the main plaza features an amphitheater and connects with the city by means of a footbridge over the river; a smaller square set at two levels links up with the main one, and a park covers the bend of the river and separates it from the building.
RCR and G. Tregouet, Malecaze House in Vieille-Toulouse (France)
Luis Fernández-Galiano
