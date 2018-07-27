27/07/2018 Ingenhoven and Architectus, 505 George Street tower in Sydney

Images: ingenhoven architects / Doug and Wolf Images: ingenhoven architects

The German studio ingenhoven architects and the Australian firm Architectus have won the competition to build a 79-story skyscraper in Sydney, and that is set to become the city’s tallest residential tower. Their proposal has carried the day over those presented through an invited list of participants that included SOM (Skidmore, Owings & Merrill), Wilkinson Eyre, Foster + Partners, fjmt, and Bates Smart. Aside from apartments, the slender tower, 270 meters tall, includes a hotel, shops, spaces for leisure, and childcare. Using local technical solutions and building elements, the environmentally sustainable design equips the facade with solar protection devices and photovoltaic panels. Ingenhoven architects, Marina One complex in Singapore

