David Sebastián, house in Jarque de la Val (Teruel)

Located in the Teruel village of Jarque de la Val, this summerhouse for three families was conceived as a shelter from August heat, and was built on a very small budget in successive phases, specifically over three springtimes. It occupies what was an old hay barn, whose stone walls and wooden beams have been preserved and whose geometry determines the inclination of the roof and the dimensions of the new house’s inner courtyard. This patio constitutes the heart of the dwelling: a protected and shaded multipurpose space that doubles as a large interior lounge area. From here one proceeds to any of the three rooms, which are raised on walls of thermoclay. The construction was executed with local labor and the materials most easily available in warehouses of the area, namely brick, ceramic, wood, and concrete, but also with surplus stock and with pieces found on the site and in the vicinity, including broken ones.