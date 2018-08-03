24/08/2018 OLA Studio, Lemur Exhibit at Melbourne Zoo (Australia)

+ Zoom Fotos: Drew Echberg The new space for lemurs – the smallest existing primates, originally from the African island of Madagascar – was to encourage controlled interaction between these animals and visitors to Melbourne Zoo. With this in mind, the project relied on two important elements: on the one hand the entry tunnel, marked by a woven rattan canopy, and on the other hand what is called the ‘tree house.’ The former made it possible to eliminate exterior connections and enable visitors to engage with the lemurs in a truly immersive experience, up close. The tree house provides a place – separate from the animals’ habitat – from which the visitors can rest and observe the lemurs from above.



From a constructional viewpoint, the most unique element of the project is the series of geometric ‘pods’ that form the tree house. These husks were prefabricated and woven in pieces off site in order to facilitate assemblage as well as avoid unnecessary generation of wastes. The materials used in building them were few, but all are reminders of the tropical rainforests that lemurs come from. There is a predominance, hence, of recycled wood and rattan surfaces, which are fastened to a simple frame built with structural steel elements of a matte black tone. A lightweight mesh – held up by a series of tree supports – covers the entire ecosystem. OMA, MPavilion 2017 in Melbourne (Australia) Animal Architecture Luis Fernández-Galiano

AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.