21/08/2018 Studio Octopi, National Trust in Surrey (United Kingdom)

+ Zoom Photos: Andrew Butler ‘Writ in Water’ is an installation designed by the artist Mark Wallinger and Studio Octopi for the National Trust at Runnymede, in the English county of Surrey. It is a monument raised to commemorate Britain’s Magna Carta, the charter which rebel feudal barons forced King John to sign, precisely at Runnymede, 800 years ago. So this construction is a celebration of the principles of democracy, but also a place for reflection and contemplation that uses water, the sky, and light as fundamental ingredients.



With a diameter of slightly over 15 meters, the building appears on a hill, surrounded by a meadow with views of the Thames River. Its round walls are built of rammed earth and form a labyrinth of sorts, inside which a moment of great intensity is produced: the contemplation of natural light which, dramatically entering through an oculus, is reflected in a pool of water. Animal Architecture Luis Fernández-Galiano

AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.