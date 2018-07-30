Arquitectura Viva
Tuesday, July 31, 2018
30/07/2018

Competition to build a new skyscraper in Melbourne

  
Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) + Fender Katsalidis Architects, Coop Himmelb(l)au + Architectus, MAD Architects + Elenberg Fraser, MVRDV + Woods Bagot, OMA + Conrad Garget and UNStudio + Cox Architecture are the six teams shortlisted to build a new tower in Melbourne. The mixed-use building for Beulah International will go up on 118 City Road, in the Southbank area of the Australian city. With a maximum height of 360 meters and 220,000 square meters, it will contain high-end apartments, a hotel, offices, shops, spaces for culture and leisure, and also public parks. The winner will be announced in August.
