31/07/2018 Revolution of Dignity Museum in Kiev (Ukraine) 1st prize. Kleihues + Kleihues Gesellschaft von Architekten

1st prize. Kleihues + Kleihues Gesellschaft von Architekten

2nd prize. Burø architects

3rd prize. Lina Ghotmeh

Dominique Lyon Architectes

Coop Himme(l)blau

Guillermo Vázquez Consuegra Arquitecto

AER

NEXT SPACE architectural team

Allmann Sattler Wappner Architekten

Estudio Carbajal Daroca Arquitectos

X-TU-Architects

Didiuk

The winning project in the competition to build the 30.000-square-meter museum complex in Kiev has just been announced. The jury, chaired by Matthias Sauerbruch, has awarded the first prize to Kleihues + Kleihues (Germany), the second to Burø Architects (Ukraine), and the third to Lina Ghotmeh Architecture (France). The shortlist included two Spanish teams (Estudio Carbajal – Daroca Arquitectos, and Guillermo Vázquez Consuegra); two French (Dominique Lyon Architectes and X-TU-Architects); three Ukrainian firms (AER, NEXT SPACE, and Didiuk); as well as the German studio Allmann Sattler Wappner Architekten and the Austrian office Coop Himme(l)blau. La ciudad de Kiev en ‘miniatura’

