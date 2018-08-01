|
01/08/2018
Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize 2018 Announces Six Finalist Projects
Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados, Moreira Salles Institute in São Paulo (Brazil)
© Nelson Kon
+ Zoom
Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados, Moreira Salles Institute in São Paulo (Brazil)
© Nelson Kon
Barclay & Crousse, Edificio E, University of Piura (Peru)
© Cristóbal Palma
Paulo Mendes da Rocha and MMBB Arquitetos, SESC 24 de Maio in São Paulo (Brazil)
© Nelson Kon
Adjaye Associates, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC. Photo courtesy of Davis Brody Bond
Isaac Broid + Productora, Teopanzolco Cultural Center in Cuernavaca (Mexico)
© Jaime Navarro Soto
Edwin Chan/EC3, True North homes in Detroit (Michigan)
© Jason Keen
;