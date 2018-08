Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize 2018 Announces Six Finalist Projects

Awarded by the College of Architecture of the Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT), the Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize (MCHAP) is given every two years to acknowledge the best built works of architecture in the Americas. The prize is named after the S. R. Crown Hall, by Mies van der Rohe, home to the IIT College of Architecture in Chicago.This edition’s jury – chaired by Ricky Burdett and including José Castillo, Ron Henderson, Rodrigo Pérez de Arce, and Claire Weisz— has selected six works among the 175 presented: Instituto Moreira Salles in São Paulo (Brazil), by Andrade Morettin Arquitetos; Edificio E of University of Piura (Peru), by Barclay & Crousse; SESC 24 de Maio in São Paulo (Brazil), by Paulo Mendes da Rocha and MMBB Arquitetos; the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D. C., by Adjaye Associates; Teopanzolco Cultural Center en Cuernavaca (México), by Isaac Broid + Productora (Carlos Bedoya, Abel Perles, Wonne Ickx, Victor Jaime, and Isaac Broid); and the residential development True North in Detroit (Michigan), by Edwin Chan/EC3.The authors of the winning project, to be announced on 10 October, will receive 50,000 USD (approximately 42,800 euros) to finance research and a publication, and will be recognized as honorary presidents of the MCHAP at the IIT College of Architecture.