Plantea Estudio, Sala Equis in Madrid

+ Zoom Photos: Alicia Macías The Madrid office Plantea Studio —Luis Gil, Lorenzo Gil, and José Silva— has refurbished an old movie theater on number 4 of Duque de Alba street in Madrid, converting it into a new space for cultural activities. The center's program includes live music, exhibitions, and talks, aside from films shown on a screen located where the original one used to be, and all this accompanied by food and drinks served in different areas. The design set out to update the space with new materials and furniture, seeking a balance with the existing. The different atmospheres are achieved by combining the bare walls of the original structure with smooth surfaces and red lights. A large skylight illuminates the space, which becomes a small plaza fit out with plywood stands, iron pipe benches with cushions, deckchairs, or 11-meter-tall swings. The old amphitheater is now a cinema for 64 spectators, completely clad in velvet, and the access corridor is lined with benches and tables, offering an intermediate space between the street and the indoor plaza.