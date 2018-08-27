Arquitectura Viva
Monday, August 27, 2018
27/08/2018

Miró Rivera Architects, Hill Country House in Wimberley (Texas)

 
Esta vivienda fue concebida como prototipo para una comunidad rural sostenible. La firma tejana a cargo del proyecto, liderada por el barcelonés Juan Miró y el puertorriqueño Miguel Rivera, buscaba diseñar espacios flexibles que acogiesen tanto grandes eventos comunitarios como reuniones familiares, y que estos fuesen, a su vez, autosuficientes energéticamente. La casa incorpora una instalación geotérmica enterrada bajo la vivienda, un sistema de recolección de agua y paneles solares. Evocando el ascenso y la caída de las colinas circundantes, la residencia privada está definida por la sucesión de volúmenes a dos aguas unidos por una columna vertebral central, donde los espacios públicos y privados están situados en extremos opuestos como en la tipología tradicional de la shotgun house. Su revestimiento alterna el metal corrugado de color blanco y la cálida madera de ciprés.
