Wednesday, September 05, 2018
05/09/2018

NL Architects, Club House Varkenoord en Rotterdam (Países Bajos)

 
Este centro deportivo de Rotterdam aúna las instalaciones de tres clubs, dos de fútbol y uno de hockey sobre hierba. Esto es posible gracias a la distribución interior y las soluciones constructivas de la envolvente exterior. Diseñado por el estudio neerlandés NL Architects, el volumen está situado entre los dos campos principales de juego. El nivel superior —que alberga la cafetería, las oficinas y las salas de reunión— presenta una cubierta a dos aguas que se transforma al exterior en graderíos. En el nivel inferior están situados los vestuarios, escondidos tras las pendientes revestidas de césped artificial, con los interiores diferenciados por módulos cromáticos.
