Arquitectura Viva
Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List
+
AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications
10/09/2018

Estudio fi, Institute Alumnos en Ciudad de México

 
Una estructura industrial obsoleta, antiguamente destinada a bodega en la capital mexicana, ha sido transformada en un centro expositivo por la firma local estudio fi, liderada por Fernando Ituarte. Situado en el distrito residencial de Jardines del Pedregal, el espacio cultural con espacios polivalentes alberga, además de exposiciones, otras actividades educativas como talleres, proyecciones y conferencias. El acceso se produce a través de una fachada traslúcida de ladrillos de vidrio Vitroblock que tamizan la luz natural en el interior flexible. La gran sala de exposiciones juega con la posición de las piezas de arte, generando distintos ambientes. Estas obras cuelgan de unos raíles que permiten su redistribución del espacio. Se libera la última crujía para la zona de talleres. Por último, se introducen en la composición una secuencia de patios que aligeran la estructura preexistente de hormigón e incluyen superficies con agua y la piedra volcánica, que se encuentra presente en el estrato natural de esta parte de la ciudad.
Mendaro Corsini Arquitectos, Historical Archive in Oaxaca (Mexico)
Fernanda Canales, Terrain House in El Peñón Reserve (Mexico)
AV Monografías 207 - BATLLE i ROIG AV Monographs
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva 206 - ANIMAL HOMES Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos 87 - E2A AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.
;
Editorial Arquitectura Viva SL - Calle de Aniceto Marinas, 32 - E-28008 Madrid, España - Ph: (+34) 915 487 317 - Fax: (+34) 915 488 191 - AV@ArquitecturaViva.com - Latest News in RSS