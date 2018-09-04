Arquitectura Viva
Tuesday, September 04, 2018
Aranguren+Gallegos, rehabilitation of the Audience of Palencia

  
El estudio madrileño formado por María José Aranguren y José González Gallegos es el autor de la reforma integral y la rehabilitación de la Audiencia Provincial de Palencia. La intervención realizada plantea dos grandes modificaciones: por un lado, la sustitución de la cubierta y del tercer piso de la estructura existente por un volumen más ligero envuelto con una piel de celosía metálica perforada; por el otro, un nuevo gran atrio en el interior del edificio conecta las galerías superiores con el vestíbulo principal. Además, con el objetivo de poner en valor el edificio actual, se preservan íntegramente sus cuatro fachadas hasta el nivel de cornisa, se sustituyen y mejoran las carpinterías de las ventanas, y se acomete la limpieza y el tratamiento de la piedra y el ladrillo.
