Arquitectura Viva
Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List
+
AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications
28/08/2018

UNStudio + Cox Architecture construirán la torre más alta de Australia

 
La propuesta ‘Green Spine’, realizada por la firma holandesa UNStudio en colaboración con el estudio australiano Cox Architecture, ha sido la ganadora del concurso convocado por la compañía Beulah International para levantar un complejo de uso mixto en Melbourne. Imponiéndose a los de otros cinco equipos entre los que se encontraban Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), Coop Himmelb(l)au, MAD Architects, MVRDV y OMA, el proyecto ganador está constituido por dos rascacielos sinuosos, e incluye una torre residencial coronada por un jardín botánico de acceso público que alcanza los 356,20 metros de altura, convirtiéndose actualmente en el edificio más alto de Australia. En el giro de ambas torres se enfrentan sus fachadas vidriadas que incorporan vegetación y balcones. Con 220.000 metros cuadrados, el conjunto albergará además de apartamentos de lujo y de un hotel de cinco estrellas, oficinas, locales comerciales, y espacios expositivos (incluido el BMW Experience Center).
Ingenhoven and Architectus, 505 George Street tower in Sydney
Competition to build a new skyscraper in Melbourne
AV Monografías 206 - LAN AV Monographs
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva 206 - ANIMAL HOMES Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos 87 - E2A AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.
;
Editorial Arquitectura Viva SL - Calle de Aniceto Marinas, 32 - E-28008 Madrid, España - Ph: (+34) 915 487 317 - Fax: (+34) 915 488 191 - AV@ArquitecturaViva.com - Latest News in RSS