Ares Partners, Miya | Lostvilla resort in Huchen (China)

A Shanghai firm headed by Helen Wang, Ares Partners has transformed a former granary station into a rural hotel. Surrounded by mountainous landscapes, it is located in the small town of Huchen, in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang, and it seeks to strike a dialogue between old and new, nature and architecture. The resort is composed of seven volumes, six of which date back to 1956. The seventh, a white new block, serves as the reception area. In the renovation work, paint was removed to show stone masonry, and false ceilings were eliminated to expose original timber frames. In addition, the pavement of the shared courtyard was renovated, some windows were enlarged to optimize incoming natural light, and the 21 guest suites were given private decks and sun rooms. Ares Partners + Atelier Liu Yuyang, Yun House hotel in Xin Ping Timeless China Luis Fernández-Galiano