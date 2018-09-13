Arquitectura Viva
Thursday, September 13, 2018
Daniel Valle Architects, Maebong Daycare Centre in Seoul (South Korea)

 
Reducir la escala del edificio para que los niños puedan relacionarse mejor con la construcción. Partiendo de esta premisa, la firma de Madrid fundada por Daniel Valle fragmenta este centro infantil de la capital surcoreana en cinco volúmenes más pequeños, diferenciados por geometrías, materiales y colores. Además, los huecos de alturas y tamaños variados están diseñados para que tanto los adultos como los niños puedan tener vistas directas al exterior. La guardería está organizada alrededor de una escalera central de color azul, con un gran lucernario en la cubierta que ilumina el corazón del edificio. El acceso principal se abre hacia la calle más ancha para que los niños no puedan tener una salida directa a la carretera, sino a través de un espacio de transición que, además, sirve de área de seguridad, patio de juegos y zona de amortiguación el ruido del tráfico. 
