08/09/2018 BIG, Shenzhen Energy Company Headquarters in China

+ Zoom Photos: Chao Zhang Photo: Laurian Ghinitoiu

La sede de compañía estatal de energía de Shenzhen parte de la necesidad de crear espacios de trabajo confortables en un clima tropical y, al mismo tiempo, reducir su consumo energético.



Con 96.000 metros cuadrados, el desarrollo consiste en dos torres de oficinas que se elevan 220 metros al norte y 120 al sur, con giros, pliegues y formas sinuosas. En su base están unidas por un podio de 34 metros que alberga los vestíbulos principales, un centro de conferencias, una cafetería y espacios expositivos. El diseño extruye partes de la torre más alta, generando suaves deformaciones sobresalientes, destinadas a salas de reuniones y espacios de descanso con vistas impresionantes.



El modelo del rascacielos moderno, con fachadas de vidrio, respondía a la construcción de una estructura económicamente eficiente, con oficinas flexibles, funcionales y bien iluminadas. Sin embargo, los inconvenientes de este modelo, como la radiación producida por la exposición solar directa y el bajo nivel de aislamiento del muro cortina de vidrio, han conducido a un excesivo consumo de aire acondicionado e iluminación artificial, con importantes consecuencias ambientales. El proyecto asume un esquema de planta conocido, eficiente y contrastado, pero lo envuelve en una piel adaptada al clima local. Todos los esfuerzos de innovación para mejorar el rendimiento energético del edificio se concentran en la fachada. Esta se pliega generando entre los huecos partes cerradas que aíslan, bloquean la luz directa, e integran en su cara exterior paneles solares. La combinación de estos elementos con el calentamiento solar pasivo reduce el consumo de energía del conjunto. BIG / Heatherwick Studio, Google Charleston East Campus

