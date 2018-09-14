Henning Larsen, Town Hall of Eysturkommuna in the Faroe Islands

This building for the municipality of Eystur dilutes its edges amid nature with a passable green roof that crosses the river. The designer is Osbjørn Jacobsen, Faroese partner of the Scandinavian firm Henning Larsen, and author too, of the Harpa Concert Hall and Conference Center of Reykjavik. The location is Norðragøta, a village on the east coast of the Faroe Islands, a self-governing archipelago in the North Atlantic Ocean, between Scotland, Norway, and Icelands, and belonging to Denmark. Norðragøta came into being in 2009 with the merging of Leirvík and Gøta, which are now connected physically and symbolically by this 750-square-meter construction. Besides offices, the single-floor building contains spaces for meetings and community events like concerts and exhibitions. Mies Award goes to Harpa in Reykjavik, by Henning Larsen Henning Larsen dies