Arquitectura Viva
Thursday, October 18, 2018
Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List
+
AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications
18/10/2018

von Gerkan, Marg and Partners (gmp), Guangxi Culture Centre&Art Centre in Nanning (China)

 
Este centro para las artes escénicas es la segunda obra de la firma de Hamburgo gmp —Architects von Gerkan, Marg and Partners— en Nanning, la capital de la provincia china de Guangxi. Sobre un zócalo de piedra se levantan de manera independiente los tres espacios principales: el teatro de la ópera con capacidad para 1.600 espectadores, una sala de conciertos para 1.200 personas, y una sala más pequeña multifuncional con 550 asientos. La estructura ‘flotante’ que unifica el conjunto y protege los espacios intersticiales se resuelve mediante una subestructura de acero envuelta con paneles de aluminio de color blanco. Dependiendo del punto de vista, la silueta del centro cambia dinámicamente, evocando las formaciones kársticas naturales típicas del paisaje de Guangxi.
gmp, Kulturpalast in Dresden (Germany)
gmp, football stadium in Krasnodar (Russia)
AV Monografías 207 - BATLLE i ROIG AV Monographs
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva 207 - MORE CITY Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos 88 - VÁZQUEZ CONSUEGRA AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.
;
Editorial Arquitectura Viva SL - Calle de Aniceto Marinas, 32 - E-28008 Madrid, España - Ph: (+34) 915 487 317 - Fax: (+34) 915 488 191 - AV@ArquitecturaViva.com - Latest News in RSS