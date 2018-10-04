Arquitectura Viva
Thursday, October 04, 2018
04/10/2018

RMA Architects, ATE Enterprises Office in Sari Village (India)

  
A las afueras de Ahmedabad, ciudad del estado indio de Guyarat, se sitúa esta oficina corporativa, obra del estudio de Bombay dirigido por Rahul Mehrotra. Su composición formal proviene del uso fachadas verdes y de otros elementos pasivos de refrigeración. En su cerramiento multicapa, la vegetación sobre una malla de aluminio y una zona intermedia generan un microclima húmedo, que enfría los espacios interiores y reduce la temperatura ambiente en el entorno del edificio. Al abrir manualmente la piel interior, formada por paneles de vidrio practicables de suelo a techo, las corrientes arrastran el aire caliente hacia las cotas superiores. En ese momento entra en juego el gran pulmón central del edificio, un espacio cubierto de doble altura donde se disipa el calor hacia la terraza. Además, en un complejo sistema cerrado de tubos de refrigeración, integrados en la estructura, el agua circula absorbiendo el calor.
