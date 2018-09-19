(empty) Wednesday, September 19, 2018 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 20/09/2018 Festival de arquitectura y ciudad Open House Madrid 2018 Casa Lucio Muñoz, de Fernando Higueras

Instituto de Patrimonio Cultural de España, de Fernando Higueras

Nave Boetticher, rehabilitación de José Maria Churtichaga

Pabellón de Papel, de Shigeru Ban

© Foto cortesía de IE

Sede Save the Children, de Estudio elii

Sede de la Fundación Giner de los Ríos, de amid. cero9

© José Hevia

Espacio SOLO, de Juan Herreros

© Javier Callejas

Los días 29 y 30 de septiembre, se celebra la cuarta edición de Open House Madrid con Fernando Higueras como arquitecto de referencia. En esta ocasión, el festival permite visitar de manera gratuita más de 120 edificios, algunos de los cuales habitualmente no suelen estar abiertos al público, y que pueden requerir inscripción previa.



Fernando Higueras será la figura destacada en esta edición. Por ello, una ruta recorrerá parte de su obra. En la capital se podrán visitar: el Instituto de Patrimonio Cultural de España (1961), edificio conocido como ‘la corona de espinas’; las viviendas militares en la calle San Bernardo (1967-1975); y la Fundación Fernando Higueras (1977), la casa-estudio del arquitecto madrileño a la que llamaba ‘rascainfiernos’. El recorrido también incluirá la Casa Lucio Muñoz (1962) y la Casa Villaseñor (1966), ambas en Torrelodones.



Además, Open House Madrid organiza el congreso 'Cities: what's next?', que tendrá lugar el próximo viernes 28 de septiembre en el Auditorio Caja de Música de CentroCentro, y que contará con la participación de Dominique Perrault y Andrés Jaque, entre otros. También, durante el mes de octubre, una serie de exposiciones, instalaciones, talleres y conferencias completarán el programa más extenso de todas las ediciones.