(empty) Tuesday, September 25, 2018 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 26/09/2018 XVI Congreso Internacional sobre la Piedra en Seco

+ Zoom Fotos: Sonia Rotger y Ángel Roca Si debiéramos escoger algún componente cultural calificativo de Menorca, este sería sin duda la piedra en seco. Connatural al devenir histórico de la isla desde sus primeros pobladores, su paisaje configura un sincretismo perfecto entre naturaleza y la mano del hombre. Un paisaje forjado durante miles de años por necesidades de creencia y subsistencia de una enigmática cultura de gigantes, la talayótica, cuyo legado ha cubierto por completo hasta nuestros días una tierra veteada por miles de kilómetros de pared seca y salpicada de incontables y en muchos casos espectaculares construcciones agrícolas y ganaderas de piedra en seco. El hombre y su supervivencia escrita sobre un paisaje casi inalterado durante siglos y que valió para Menorca su declaración como Reserva de la Biosfera.



El esfuerzo realizado durante años por la Societat Històrico Arqueològica Martí i Bella en pro de la difusión y salvaguarda de esta auténtica ‘Cultura de la Piedra’, alcanzará su máxima expresión con la organización del 22 al 28 de octubre en Ciutadella de Menorca, junto a la Société Scientifique Internationale pour l’Étude Pluridisciplinaire de la Pierre Sèche, del XVI Congreso Internacional sobre la Piedra en Seco (CIPS18).



Representantes de España, Francia, Reino Unido, Italia, Grecia, Suiza, Croacia, Chipre y Eslovenia, presentarán los resultados de sus investigaciones y experiencias relativas a las buenas prácticas en la construcción y mantenimiento de las obras de piedra en seco. Esta técnica, reconocida como arte tradicional, es actualmente motivo de elaboración de la candidatura internacional para ser declarada patrimonio mundial inmaterial de la Unesco. AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.