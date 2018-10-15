Arquitectura Viva
Monday, October 15, 2018
15/10/2018

Gana Arquitectura, fábrica de Cerveza Victoria en Málaga

 
La marca de cerveza rubia Victoria, fundada en Málaga en 1928, cuenta con nuevas instalaciones para su producción diseñadas por la firma local Gana, liderada por Antonio Galisteo y Álvaro Fernández Navarro. Sobre los cimientos de una antigua nave industrial, situada en la avenida de Velázquez, en el cruce de dos de las vías de tráfico rodado más importantes de la ciudad, la intervención respeta la estructura existente, adecuándola a los requisitos urbanísticos, mientras se combinan las actividades productivas y logísticas con visitas guiadas. Con espacios concatenados y conectados visualmente, el edificio conserva los dientes de sierra de la nave original y está envuelto por una nueva piel de color blanco formada por paneles sándwich. En contraste con estos frentes opacos y la hermética tradición industrial se abre la fachada principal al norte con paños de vidrio.
