26/09/2018 David Chipperfield, new Selfridges Store in Duke Street, London

El británico David Chipperfield ha renovado los grandes almacenes Selfridges, en el centro de Londres, con un nuevo acceso en su fachada este y un amplio espacio para la venta de complementos de lujo. La extensión conecta el histórico edificio de Oxford Street, finalizado en 1929, con sus otras construcciones en Duke Street, añadidas posteriormente. En contraste con el color crema de la piedra de los volúmenes adyacentes, la nueva fachada de entrada presenta tonos oscuros. Además, resuelve un problema de alineaciones previo entre los edificios existentes, con un pórtico abierto a nivel de calle y un espacio vidriado de triple altura destinado a cafetería. La parte superior de la fachada está compuesta por esbeltas columnas estructurales revestidas de bronce que enmarcan cinco paneles de vidrio. En el interior, el nuevo volumen mejora la circulación del establecimiento al unir las áreas comerciales de los dos edificios existentes, generando un espacio continuo en la planta baja para la nueva sala de accesorios de lujo.

