21/09/2018 Amann, Cánovas & Maruri, Pabellón de España para la Expo Dubái 2020 + Zoom El estudio madrileño de Atxu Amann, Andrés Cánovas y Nicolás Maruri ha ganado el concurso convocado por Acción Cultural Española (AC/E) para construir el pabellón que representará a España en la Expo Dubái de 2020, la cual se desarrollará bajo el lema ‘Conectar mentes, crear el futuro’. La propuesta premiada ‘Personas y lugares’ se ha impuesto a las de los otros cinco finalistas: Estudio Carmen Pinos, Selgascano + FRPO, Estudio Herreros, Paredes Pedrosa e Irisarri Piñera.



Atendiendo a criterios de sostenibilidad, el pabellón de 6.000 metros cuadrados contiene una plaza cubierta compuesta por una serie de volúmenes cónicos. El conjunto de espacios concatenados busca generar ambientes amables y zonas de descanso, y responder al mismo tiempo a las necesidades de un gran evento como es la Expo.



Combinando técnicas tradicionales de aislamiento con soluciones innovadoras, los interiores de las cúpulas están revestidos con piezas cerámicas, tejidos naturales y vegetación. La ventilación se produce con entradas de aire a través de paños de esparto humedecidos mediante agua vaporizada (enfriamiento adiabático). Además, en la cubierta bioclimática se produce el efecto chimenea con la extracción del aire por la parte superior de los conos metálicos, envueltos con una piel textil sintética y traslúcida, y con captadores solares integrados. Por otro lado, se incorporan conductos subterráneos que expulsan aire fresco y un circuito cerrado de canales de agua, y se aprovecha la inercia térmica del suelo cerámico en una zona expositiva semienterrada. El diseño contempla el reciclaje del 90 % de los materiales de construcción. Spanish Pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2018

