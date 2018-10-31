01/11/2018 Harquitectes, Lleialtat Santseca Civic Center in Barcelona in Barcelona Photos: Adriá Goula

The project takes off from three fundamental premises: understanding the value of the history of Lleialtat Santsenca (1928), an old workers’ cooperative; knowing with precision the material state of the building; and taking stock of the entire collaborative process that entities of the neighborhood initiated in 2009 to get it back into shape. For this, four basic objectives are set: to make the most of everything in the original construction that could be put to use, demolishing whatever cannot be reused; to conceive a strategy of intervention through indispensable actions; to establish an intense dialogue with context; and to formulate a sustainable proposal. The building presents three structural volumes that link up by means of a large longitudinal void, connecting them and all the halls, preexisting and new, through a gradual movement from the most public to the most private areas. The light gable roofs are coated with cellular polycarbonate on the south and insulated metal sheet to the north. H Arquitectes, House 1217 in l’Escala (Girona) More City Luis Fernández-Galiano

AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.