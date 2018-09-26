(empty) Wednesday, September 26, 2018 Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List + AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications 26/09/2018 ‘Sáenz de Oíza 1918-2018’ en el COAM

© Ana Amado

+ Zoom Torres Blancas, Madrid.© Ana Amado Torres Blancas, Madrid.

© Ana Amado

Viviendas en Fernando el Católico, 47. Madrid

© Ana Amado

Viviendas en Fernando el Católico, 47. Madrid

© Ana Amado

Casa Echeverría, Madrid.

Viviendas ‘el ruedo’ en la M-30, Madrid.

© Ana Amado

Villa Fabriciano, Torrelodones.

© Ana Amado

Palacio de Festivales de Cantabria, Santander.

Palacio de Festivales de Cantabria, Santander.

© Ana Amado

Del 28 de septiembre al 7 de diciembre, el Colegio Oficial de Arquitectos de Madrid (COAM) acoge una exposición dedicada a Francisco Javier Sáenz de Oíza, con motivo del centenario de su nacimiento, el 12 de octubre de 1918 en Cáseda (Navarra), y dieciocho años después de su muerte, el 18 de julio de 2000 en Madrid. Comisariada por los arquitectos Vicente, Javier y Marisa Sáenz Guerra, hijos del maestro navarro, la muestra conmemorativa está dividida en cuatro salas: la primera reúne en orden cronológico obras construidas e ideas no realizadas, junto a objetos personales que se encontraban en su casa-estudio de Madrid; la segunda recoge la propuesta del edificio Torres Blancas (Madrid 1961-1971); la tercera presenta el edificio de oficinas del Banco de Bilbao (Madrid 1971-1981), actual Castellana, 81; y la cuarta, el proyecto para la Basílica de Aránzazu (Oñate – Guipúzcoa 1950).