01/10/2018 Aranguren + Gallegos, vivienda en San Lorenzo de El Escorial Fotos: Jesús Granada





la producción y el montaje de sus cerramientos. En un claro en el bosque de pinos de la ladera sur del monte Abantos, en San Lorenzo de El Escorial, el estudio madrileño de María José Aranguren y José González Gallegos ha proyectado esta vivienda unifamiliar con vistas privilegiadas sobre la llanura que se extiende desde la sierra del Guadarrama hasta la ciudad de Madrid. Por este motivo, la casa está concebida como un gran mirador, abierto y acristalado. La construcción cuenta con una superficie de 450 metros cuadrados distribuidos en dos niveles unidos por una losa de hormigón: el superior, muy permeable, está dedicado a las áreas más públicas; el inferior, insertado en la roca, alberga los dormitorios y se abre al sur con porches y ventanas.Para enmarcar el paisaje, como si de un cuadro se tratase, se instalaron las correderas GALENE de Technal, dando protagonismo al entorno. Para los huecos practicables se han empleado las ventanas practicables de la serie SOLEAL , versión 55 mm. Technal , empresa con más de 50 años de experiencia en sistemas de cerramientos de aluminio, cuenta con la red de fabricantes instaladores homologados “Aluminier Technal” que garantiza

AV Monographs analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side. Arquitectura Viva covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side. AV Proyectos is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.