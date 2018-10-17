Arquitectura Viva
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
17/10/2018

Dominique Coulon, Houses for the Elderly in Huningue, France

 
En Huningue, localidad francesa situada en la región de Alsacia, y a orillas del Rin, se levanta este conjunto de viviendas asistidas para personas mayores, obra de la firma de Estrasburgo de Dominique Coulon. Su ubicación excepcional permitió girar las áreas comunes hacia el río para disfrutar de las vistas y del paso de los barcos. Al exterior, el edificio está envuelto por una piel de ladrillos artesanales, irregulares y en ocasiones deformes. La organización del proyecto fomenta los encuentros y la interacción entre los residentes, y genera amplios espacios comunes inundados de luz natural. El programa incluye veinticinco viviendas de 50 metros cuadrados cada una, un restaurante, una sala de ordenadores, un taller, un huerto y una pista de petanca. Tanto las zonas comunes como las estancias privadas buscan crear ambientes amables con una estética cuidada, grandes aperturas para el acceso de luz natural y acabados con materiales como el hormigón de tonos rojizos, la terracota y la madera. 
