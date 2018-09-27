Arquitectura Viva
Thursday, September 27, 2018
27/09/2018

MVRDV, The Imprint in Paradise City (Seoul)

  
La firma holandesa MVRDV ha finalizado la construcción de dos edificios, que albergan una discoteca y un parque temático cubierto, junto al aeropuerto de Incheon, próximo a Seúl. Dado que los programas no necesitaban la entrada de luz natural, los frentes ciegos con acabados blancos y dorados proyectan las fachadas de los edificios circundantes que componen Paradise City, un complejo de entretenimiento y atracciones hoteleras. Los relieves sobre los 3.869 paneles de hormigón reforzado con fibra de vidrio están modelados en 3D. Las fachadas se levantan como si fueran una cortina generando los accesos, como el que conduce a un pasillo con el suelo de vidrio y pantallas multimedia, las cuales se reflejan en los techos curvos revestidos con superficies espejadas.

