Wednesday, October 03, 2018
BIG designs a new NOMA restaurant in Copenhagen

  
Situado en el barrio de Christiania de la capital danesa, el nuevo restaurante Noma del chef René Redzepi, galardonado con dos estrellas Michelin, ha sido diseñado por la firma de Bjarke Ingels. La intervención rehabilita un antiguo almacén militar abandonado, y añade una serie de nuevos volúmenes en áreas donde se localizaron pequeñas construcciones posteriormente demolidas, respetando la huella histórica del lugar. Once espacios están organizados en torno a la cocina principal, en una serie de cuerpos separados pero conectados entre sí. Además de en tres construcciones acristaladas, el vidrio está presente en pasillos, grandes ventanales y lucernarios, invitando a los comensales a recorrer las instalaciones mientras disfrutan de las vistas al paisaje circundante. 
Así es la nueva casa del restaurante Noma
BIG, House A45 in Hudson Valley (New York)
