04/10/2018 Premios COAM 2018

© Fausto Nahum Pérez Sánchez

+ Zoom Mendaro Corsini Arquitectos, Historical Archive in Oaxaca (Mexico)© Fausto Nahum Pérez Sánchez Mendaro Corsini Arquitectos, Historical Archive in Oaxaca (Mexico)

© Fausto Nahum Pérez Sánchez

Plantea Estudio, Sala Equis in Madrid

© Alicia Macías

Plantea Estudio, Sala Equis in Madrid

© Alicia Macías

Estudio Herreros, Espacio Solo in Madrid

© Javier Callejas

Estudio Herreros, Espacio Solo in Madrid

© Javier Callejas

El Colegio Oficial de Arquitectos de Madrid (COAM) ha concedido el Primer Premio COAM 2018 ex aequo a: la rehabilitación de la Sala Equis de Plantea Estudio; al Espacio Solo de Estudio Herreros y Jens Richter; y al libro Oíza de Javier Vellés.



Por otro lado, el Premio Luis Moreno Mansilla 2018, que reconoce las intervenciones realizadas por colegiados del COAM fuera de la Comunidad de Madrid, ha sido para el Archivo Histórico del Estado de Oaxaca (México), de Ignacio Mendaro Corsini.



También han recibido un Premio COAM: la reforma integral en Pontejos 9, de Victoria Acebo García y Ángel Alonso Ortiz; + MAD +, de Uriel Fogué Herreros, Eva Gil Lopesino y Carlos Palacios Rodríguez (elii); la nueva sede corporativa del Banco Popular, de Gerardo Ayala Hernández, Mateo Ayala Calvo y Marcos Ayala Calvo; el Edificio Ferrocarril 4BIS, de Israel Alba Ramis; la reforma de planta basamental en Banco de España, de Angela García de Paredes e Ignacio García Pedrosa; la rehabilitación integral de Castellana 81, de Antonio Ruiz Barbarin; y el diseño expositivo Arniches y Domínguez. La arquitectura y la vida, para el Museo ICO, de María Carrascal Pérez, Candelaria López Romero y Alejandro Muchada Suárez.



Finalmente, el jurado ha otorgado el Premio COAM +10, a la rehabilitación Nave 17C-Intermediae Matadero Madrid, de Arturo Franco Díaz y Fabrice van Teslaar. Mendaro Corsini Arquitectos, Historical Archive in Oaxaca (Mexico) Plantea Estudio, Sala Equis in Madrid Estudio Herreros, Espacio Solo en Madrid

