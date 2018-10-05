06/10/2018 ‘Cristina Iglesias: Entrespacios’ en el Centro Botín de Santander

© Pavilion Suspended in a Room, 2005

+ Zoom Photo Attilio Maranzano© Pavilion Suspended in a Room, 2005 Photo: Attilio Maranzano

© Habitación Vegetal III, 2005

Photo: Attilio Maranzano

© Sin título 1993-1997

Photo: Kristien Daem

© Techo Suspendido Inclinado 1997

Photo: Luis Asín

© Celosía XI, 2006

Photo: Sebastiano Pellion di Persano

© Pabellón suspendido III, 2011-2016

Photo: Attilio Maranzano

© Venecia II, 1993

Photo: Attilio Maranzano

© Corredor Suspendido I, 2006

Photo: Attilio Maranzano

© Poliptico VII, 2002

Hasta el 3 de marzo, la muestra comisariada por Vicente Todolí reúne obras recientes de la artista donostiarra. Creadas entre 1992 y 2018, las 22 piezas expuestas en sala se unen a la intervención escultórica específicamente realizada por Cristina Iglesias (San Sebastián, 1956) para el Centro Botín y los Jardines de Pereda, denominada Desde lo subterráneo. Combinando piedra, acero y agua, esta composición de cuatro pozos y un estanque dialoga con el edificio de Renzo Piano. Su vocabulario escultórico único muestra un marcado carácter espacial vinculado a la arquitectura, utilizando habitualmente grandes formatos y materiales industriales. Julie Mehretu at Botín Centre in Santander

