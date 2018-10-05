|
06/10/2018
‘Cristina Iglesias: Entrespacios’ en el Centro Botín de Santander
|
Photo Attilio Maranzano
© Pavilion Suspended in a Room, 2005
+ Zoom
Photo: Attilio Maranzano
© Habitación Vegetal III, 2005
Photo: Attilio Maranzano
© Sin título 1993-1997
Photo: Kristien Daem
© Techo Suspendido Inclinado 1997
Photo: Luis Asín
© Celosía XI, 2006
Photo: Sebastiano Pellion di Persano
© Pabellón suspendido III, 2011-2016
Photo: Attilio Maranzano
© Venecia II, 1993
Photo: Attilio Maranzano
© Corredor Suspendido I, 2006
Photo: Attilio Maranzano
© Poliptico VII, 2002
|
|
|
|
|
;