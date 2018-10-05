Arquitectura Viva
Friday, October 05, 2018
06/10/2018

'Cristina Iglesias: Entrespacios' en el Centro Botín de Santander

  
Hasta el 3 de marzo, la muestra comisariada por Vicente Todolí reúne obras recientes de la artista donostiarra. Creadas entre 1992 y 2018, las 22 piezas expuestas en sala se unen a la intervención escultórica específicamente realizada por Cristina Iglesias (San Sebastián, 1956) para el Centro Botín y los Jardines de Pereda, denominada Desde lo subterráneo. Combinando piedra, acero y agua, esta composición de cuatro pozos y un estanque dialoga con el edificio de Renzo Piano. Su vocabulario escultórico único muestra un marcado carácter espacial vinculado a la arquitectura, utilizando habitualmente grandes formatos y materiales industriales.
Julie Mehretu at Botín Centre in Santander
