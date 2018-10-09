Arquitectura Viva
Tuesday, October 09, 2018
Gad Line+Studio, Low-cost housing in Hangzhou (China)

 
La firma GAD Line + Studio, que colabora estrechamente con la Universidad de Hangzhou, ha sido la encargada del desarrollo de estas casas asequibles para la comunidad rural de Dongziguan, en el distrito chino de Fuyang. Inspirada en la arquitectura vernácula de la región, la configuración flexible presenta grupos de viviendas que incorporan patios. Sus fachadas combinan ladrillos de color blanco y tonos grisáceos, alternando pantallas caladas que permiten la circulación del aire. Las reinterpretaciones de las cubiertas inclinadas tradicionales dibujan aquí líneas asimétricas que aportan identidad y variedad al conjunto.
