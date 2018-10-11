11/10/2018 MCHAP 2018 para el edificio universitario en Piura, de Barclay & Crousse © Cristóbal Palma

Se ha anunciado el ganador del Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize (MCHAP), premio que concede cada dos años la Escuela de Arquitectura del Instituto Tecnológico de Illinois (IIT) para reconocer los mejores edificios construidos en el continente americano. El jurado de esta edición —presidido por Ricky Burdett y del que formaban parte José Castillo, Ron Henderson, Rodrigo Pérez de Arce y Claire Weisz— ha concedido esta distinción al Edificio E de la Universidad de Piura (Perú), diseñada por la firma de Lima liderada por Sandra Barclay y Jean Pierre Crousse.



El creciente número de estudiantes con pocos recursos económicos originó la necesidad de construir un pabellón adicional en el campus universitario, destinado a aulas escalonadas, talleres y oficinas para docentes. El proyecto parte de las premisas de propiciar encuentros informales para estimular el intercambio de conocimientos y asegurar el confort de los espacios en el clima de Piura —soleado, caluroso y seco durante todo el año—, ciudad situada al norte del desierto de Sechura, y rodeada de bosques secos tropicales de algarrobos. Once edificios independientes de dos y tres niveles presentan amplias cubiertas que se acercan unas a otras, dejando ranuras que evitan la incidencia solar directa en los interiores. Los edificios están dispuestos para crear una circulación racional cuadrangular y al mismo tiempo generar entre ellos espacios intersticiales laberínticos. El volumen, aparentemente compacto de 70 x 70 m pero con numerosos accesos, está orientado siguiendo los puntos cardinales. Las fachadas norte y sur incorporan parasoles verticales, mientras los frentes este y oeste cuentan con celosías y espacios intermedios que impiden el ingreso del calor por transmisión a los interiores.



Los autores del proyecto premiado reciben 50.000 dólares (cerca de 42.800 euros) para financiar investigaciones y una publicación, y son reconocidos como presidentes honorarios del MCHAP en la Escuela de Arquitectura del IIT. Barclay & Crousse, Julio C. Tello Site Museum in Paracas Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize 2018 Announces Six Finalist Projects

