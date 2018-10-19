Sameep Padora & Associates, Maya Somaiya Library en Kopargaon (India)

sP+a, the Mumbai practice headed by Sameep Padora, has enlarged a small children’s library for Sharda School in Kopargaon, a town in the largely rural Indian state of Maharashtra. Its complex undulating roof is inspired in the brick tile vault techniques of the Spaniard Rafael Guastavino (1842-1908) and the Uruguayan Eladio Dieste (1917-2000), and the curved surfaces required to build the roof were designed using the Rhino Vault software plur-in developed by the Block Research Group at ETH Zurich. Combining lessons learned from different periods and geographic locations has resulted in a 44-meter-long passable brick roof formed by three layers of 32-millimeter-thick ceramic pieces put together with mortar, and thought out as an extension of the terrain and playground. Sameep Padora y asociados, templo de Shiva en Pune (India) Sameep Padora & Associates, Jetavan Center in Sakharwadi (India)