Sameep Padora & Associates, Maya Somaiya Library en Kopargaon (India)

sP+a, the Mumbai practice headed by Sameep Padora, has enlarged a small children’s library for Sharda School in Kopargaon, a town in the largely rural Indian state of Maharashtra. Its complex undulating roof is inspired in the brick tile vault techniques of the Spaniard Rafael Guastavino (1842-1908) and the Uruguayan Eladio Dieste (1917-2000), and the curved surfaces required to build the roof were designed using the Rhino Vault software plur-in developed by the Block Research Group at ETH Zurich. Combining lessons learned from different periods and geographic locations has resulted in a 44-meter-long passable brick roof formed by three layers of 32-millimeter-thick ceramic pieces put together with mortar, and thought out as an extension of the terrain and playground.
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an
architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works
and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English
texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story,
works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013
on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed
on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details),
heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.