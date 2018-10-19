Arquitectura Viva
Friday, October 19, 2018
Works Projects Competitions Exhibitions Books Prizes Obituaries People Spain Videos Opinion Interiors List
+
AV Monographs Arquitectura Viva AV Proyectos Index Subscriptions Advertising Distribution Products Archive Other publications
19/10/2018

Sameep Padora & Associates, Maya Somaiya Library en Kopargaon (India)

  
sP+a, the Mumbai practice headed by Sameep Padora, has enlarged a small children’s library for Sharda School in Kopargaon, a town in the largely rural Indian state of Maharashtra. Its complex undulating roof is inspired in the brick tile vault techniques of the Spaniard Rafael Guastavino (1842-1908) and the Uruguayan Eladio Dieste (1917-2000), and the curved surfaces required to build the roof were designed using the Rhino Vault software plur-in developed by the Block Research Group at ETH Zurich. Combining lessons learned from different periods and geographic locations has resulted in a 44-meter-long passable brick roof formed by three layers of 32-millimeter-thick ceramic pieces put together with mortar, and thought out as an extension of the terrain and playground.
Sameep Padora y asociados, templo de Shiva en Pune (India)
Sameep Padora & Associates, Jetavan Center in Sakharwadi (India)
AV Monografías 207 - BATLLE i ROIG AV Monographs
analyzes in each issue a theme related to a city, a country, a tendency or an architect, with articles by leading specialists complemented by commentary on works and projects illustrated in detail. Published bilingually, with Spanish and English texts placed side by side.
Arquitectura Viva 207 - MORE CITY Arquitectura Viva
covers current topics, taking stock of recent trends in set sections: cover story, works and projects, art and culture, books, technique and innovation. From 2013 on, monthly and bilingual, with Spanish and English texts printed side by side.
AV Proyectos 88 - VÁZQUEZ CONSUEGRA AV Proyectos
is the third member of the AV family: a bilingual publication essentially focussed on design projects (with special attention on competitions and construction details), heretofore only laterally dealt with in the other two magazines.
;
Editorial Arquitectura Viva SL - Calle de Aniceto Marinas, 32 - E-28008 Madrid, España - Ph: (+34) 915 487 317 - Fax: (+34) 915 488 191 - AV@ArquitecturaViva.com - Latest News in RSS