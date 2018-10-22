OAB Carlos Ferrater, 12 houses on Fernando Poo in Barcelona

This complex of twelve residences occupies a corner plot in Barcelona’s Poble Nou neighborhood. Two main streets intersect here and there is a flow of tourists coming from the Barceloneta Beach, so Carlos Ferrater’s firm OAB pursued a strategy to reinforce privacy on the most potentially exposed facades by placing at the corner a large opening that serves to separate life inside from the rhythm of the street. On the other hand, the facade on Calle Fernando Poo adopts the traditional typology of a two-level home whereas the perpendicular facade, on Calle Sant Francesc, presents a more active relationship between the ground floors of the house and life on the street. Ravetllat Ribas, refurbishment of Mercat de Sant Antoni in Barcelona Carme Pinós, Massana School of Art and Design in Barcelona