Monday, October 22, 2018
OAB Carlos Ferrater, 12 houses on Fernando Poo in Barcelona

 
This complex of twelve residences occupies a corner plot in Barcelona’s Poble Nou neighborhood. Two main streets intersect here and there is a flow of tourists coming from the Barceloneta Beach, so Carlos Ferrater’s firm OAB pursued a strategy to reinforce privacy on the most potentially exposed facades by placing at the corner a large opening that serves to separate life inside from the rhythm of the street. On the other hand, the facade on Calle Fernando Poo adopts the traditional typology of a two-level home whereas the perpendicular facade, on Calle Sant Francesc, presents a more active relationship between the ground floors of the house and life on the street.
