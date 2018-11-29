Arquitectura Viva
Thursday, November 29, 2018
Patrick Schweitzer & Associés, Architecture School in Kigali (Rwanda)

  
Aprender de lo construido. Esta es la estrategia que plantea el estudio francés de Patrick Schweitzer en el diseño de la nueva escuela de arquitectura de Kigali, la capital de Ruanda. Tras un análisis de las condiciones del entorno y su historia, se levantan el conjunto de dos alturas, utilizado como herramienta pedagógica al construirse con técnicas y recursos locales, como la piedra volcánica y la tierra. De esta manera, los alumnos que utilizan las instalaciones están en contacto directo con ejemplos de la tradición arquitectónica local. En el nivel superior, los trece prismas irregulares con cubiertas anaranjadas albergan las aulas, mientras que en el inferior se sitúan alrededor de zonas ajardinadas los laboratorios, los talleres, el auditorio y la zona administraba. Además de promover el respeto y la integración de las tradiciones constructivas en el repertorio proyectual de las nuevas generaciones, esta operación reduce el impacto ambiental durante la ejecución del proyecto.

